Thyme Essential Oil Market Strategy Resources, Growth Pricing Activity And Industry Forecasts To 2017 – 2025

Thyme Essential Oil is derived from perennial herb known as Thymus vulgaris. It has a rather sweet, yet strongly herbal smell and is reddish-brown to amber in color. The main chemical components are a-thujone, a-pinene, camphene, b-pinene, p-cymene, a-terpinene, linalool, borneol, b-caryophyllene, thymol and carvacrol. The therapeutic properties of thyme oil are antirheumatic, antiseptic, antispasmodic, bactericidal, bechic, cardiac, carminative, cicatrisant, diuretic, emmenagogue, expectorant, hypertensive, insecticide, stimulant, tonic and vermifuge.

The thyme essential oil market can be segmented on the basis of nature, source, types, application, and distribution channel.

On the basis of nature, thyme essential oil can be segmented into organic and inorganic form. And it is the organic oil which is anticipated to dominate over the inorganic due to its large scale application in the fields of medicines.

There are different types of thyme essential oil i.e Red Thyme Oil, White Thyme Oil and Thyme Linalool also known as Sweet Thyme. The value of thyme essential oil depends a lot upon the phenols content. Red Thyme oil has higher amount of phenols and is therefore more expensive.

On the basis of application, thyme essential oil is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry, food industry and fragrance industry. Thyme essential oil plays a pivotal role in treatment for respiratory conditions, promotes skin health and teeth health (Tooth decay). In the fields of cosmetics, Thyme essential oil is used as a germ killer in mouthwashes and liniments. In the food industry, it is being used as a flavoring agent.

In terms of distribution channel, thyme essential oil is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales channel. In indirect channel, when it comes to indirect distribution, the indirect sale is sub-segmented into modern stores, medical stores and food stores.in modern store, medical store, convenience store and departmental store.

In European regions thyme essential oil is expected to have larger share in terms of volume share, since Thymus vulgaris is a native to southern Europe from western Mediterranean to southern Italy. They are spread across the northern and southern regions of America due to which its cultivation and processing is being done in large scale. Essential oil being widely known as the natural therapeutic product, they have high scope in the ayurvedic sector which in turns directs to Asia – Pacific regions such India for natural medical treatment.

According to recent statistics, over 17.5 million people die each year from cardiovascular diseases which is an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide. Moreover 80% of all cardiovascular diseases death are due to heart attacks and strokes. Taking into the account that thyme essential oil is good tonic for several respiratory diseases, this would be one critical factor driving the overall demand for the product.