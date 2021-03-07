Vinyl Tile Market 2019-2024 – Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, Hanwha, Shaw, LG Hausys, TOLI, Congoleum,Mohawk, Gerflor, Forbo, Beaulieu, RiL, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Karndean, Parterre, Snmo LVT, Hailide New Material, Taide P

Global Vinyl Tile Market 2019-2024:

According to the Global Vinyl Tile Market report, the market is expected to reach the value of $XX million at the end of the forecast period of 2018 – 2025, showing good progress, rising at a CAGR of XX%. The global Vinyl Tile Market report covers a detailed analysis of the Vinyl Tile Market including the various parameters on which the Vinyl Tile Market is analyzed such as the product, applications, regions, competition, and many others. The global Vinyl Tile Market report from Publisher is prepared keeping in mind the key requirements of the customer, which is to empower them with the information to take on the market.

The Global Vinyl Tile Market report is segmented on the basis of product types into the following:

• Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

• Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)

• Others

Each product is analyzed in depth across all parameters which include the market size by value and volume, trends in the market for a particular product, and which is the product with the largest share in the market and which is the fastest growing product, among others.

For providing the customer with the best view of the competition to handle, the global Global Vinyl Tile Market report provides an in-depth view of the top players in the Global Vinyl Tile Market .

Some of the major companies covered in the report include:

• Armstrong

• Mannington Mills

• Tarkett

• NOX Corporation

• Hanwha

• Shaw

• LG Hausys

• TOLI

• Congoleum

• Mohawk

• Gerflor

• Forbo

• Beaulieu

• RiL

• Metroflor

• Milliken

• Polyflor

• Karndean

• Parterre

• Snmo LVT

• Hailide New Material

• Taide Plastic Flooring

For providing the customer with the best view of the competition to handle, the Global Vinyl Tile report provides an in-depth view of the top players in the Vinyl Tile.

The report includes a detailed company profile of the players along with their product portfolio and recent developments in the Vinyl Tile. The players’ information is a handy tool for the customers to understand which are the current trends that are being followed in the Vinyl Tile.

The Global Vinyl Tile Market market is segmented in terms of Applications into the following:

• Commercial Use

• Residential Use

The fastest growing and the leading applications are covered in the report along with the value and volume statistics to elucidate the market trends.

A vast portion of the Global Vinyl Tile report covers the regional analysis of the Vinyl Tile. The performance of the market in different regions across the globe holds significance for the customer for their plans of growth and expansion. As many players across the globe are forming partnerships and acquiring other companies in specific regions to gain a foothold in the Vinyl Tile, the regional market analysis comes handy here for the customer to realize maximum gains through planned expansions in lucrative regions.

The Global Vinyl Tile report is segmented on the basis of region into the following:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

The Global Vinyl Tile report further provides a detailed analysis of the Vinyl Tile through a SWOT analysis, price analysis, marketing channels, and value chain. The horde of data and statistics has been provided to compliment the information in the report through tables and charts for easy consumption of the customer. Anyone looking to garner information about the Vinyl Tile for commercial or academic purposes, the Global Vinyl Tile report presented by Orbis Research is a great value buy.

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Vinyl Tile Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Vinyl Tile

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Vinyl Tile Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

3.1.2 Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Armstrong (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Mannington Mills (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Tarkett (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 NOX Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Hanwha (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Shaw (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 LG Hausys (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 TOLI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Congoleum (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Mohawk (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Gerflor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Forbo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Beaulieu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 RiL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Metroflor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 Milliken (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17 Polyflor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18 Karndean (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19 Parterre (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20 Snmo LVT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21 Hailide New Material (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22 Taide Plastic Flooring (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Market Demand

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Commercial Use

6.1.2 Demand in Residential Use

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

