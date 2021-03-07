Vitamin D Deficiency Treatment Global Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2018 and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Vitamin D Deficiency Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vitamin D Deficiency Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Vitamin D Deficiency Treatment market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Glanbia
Reckitt Benkiser
BASF
Pfizer
Sandoz
Cipla
Mankind Pharma
Merk
Sun Pharmaceuticals
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Vitamin D2
Vitamin D3
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
