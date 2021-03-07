Wedding Tourism Insights: Key Market Trends and Analysis of Wedding Tourism

GlobalData’s “Wedding Tourism Insights”, travel report provides in-depth analysis of the key market trends that are shaping the future of this niche and analysis of wedding tourism globally. Detailed commentary is provided on who is going where and why, and how companies can tap into this to better meet their customers’ needs.

Wedding tourism plays a vital role for the businesses involved in the travel and tourism sector. Destination wedding tourism annual spending is estimated to account for US$16 billion and the revenue share of wedding tourism in the overall industry is expected to increase over the coming years. The rise in the number of hotels, resorts, cruise line stop-offs, and flight-connectivity in these, often exotic, locations has made it easier for couples to get married at their preferred destination.

Scope:

– Up to 25% of marriages are destination weddings.

— For US couples, 40% of destination weddings are reported to take place in international locations

— Weather is a key driver in choosing a destination wedding.

Reasons to buy:

– Gauge which are the biggest and most promising wedding tourist markets for destination wedding

— Understand the demand-side dynamics within the industry to identify key trends and growth opportunities

— Direct promotional efforts on the most promising markets by learning from existing successes and our recommendations.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Snapshot

2. Key Market Trends: Destination Weddings

3. Key Market Trends: Pre- and Post-wedding Tourism

4. Key Source Market Preferences

5. Conclusion

Challenges and Opportunities: Wedding Tourism

How to attract wedding couples

6. Appendix

