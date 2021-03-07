Workforce Management Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
The global market of Workforce Management Software industry are growing steady, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and Europe. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Kronos and Infor, both have perfect products. As to Kronos, the orkforce Management Software has become a global leader. In Germany, it is ATOSS that leads the technology development.
The Workforce Management Software industry concentration is high; there are a few major manufacturers accounting for the majority share of the Workforce Management Software industry, such as Kronos, Infor, Verint and NICE Systems.
Moreover, the sudden growth in mobile devices and applications has also contributed to the growth of workforce management. Mobile workforce is leveraging the benefits of mobile apps, which are easily accessible anytime and anywhere; therefore, the demand for mobile workforce management is very high and is expected to surpass the demand for web-based WFM in the years to come.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising IT spending, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Workforce Management Software will increase.
In 2018, the global Workforce Management Software market size was 2080 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3820 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Workforce Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workforce Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Saas Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
5000 Employees
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Workforce Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Workforce Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
