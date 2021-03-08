2019 Global Smart Pet Collar Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region

Global Smart Pet Collar Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Smart Pet Collar Market 2019-2024

A smart pet collar is a tech-enabled collar that can help track the activity and location of the pet. Smart pet collars can also be used for training purposes. Smart Collar tracks various parameters for your dog including GPS, temperature, and a buzzer for location.

Scope of the Global Smart Pet Collar Market Report

This report focuses on the Smart Pet Collar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their Shipment units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in Shipment turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Smart Pet Collar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.2% over the next five years, will reach 1070 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Smart Pet Collar Market Segment by Manufacturers

Garmin

Whistle (Tagg)

FitBark

Petsafe

Tractive

PetPace

Loc8tor

Marco Polo

Gibi Technologies Inc

WÜF

Nuzzle

LINK AKC

KYON

Global Smart Pet Collar Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Smart Pet Collar Market Segment by Type

GPS Based

Radio Based

Other

Global Smart Pet Collar Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tracking

Training

Monitoring

Others

