3D Display Market in Global Industry with Highly Growing CAGR by 2025 Along with Top Key Players like TOSHIBA Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, SHARP Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Global 3D Display Market Size 2017, by Product (Volumetric display, Stereoscopic and HMD), by Technology (DLP RPTV, PDP, OLED and LED), by Access Methods (Screen based display and Micro display) by Application (TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) Trends and Forecast 2018 to 2025. The report consists of global 3D display market trends such as such as drivers, restraints and opportunities.

The increasing popularity of 3D video content has propelled the emergence of various 3D channels over the past few years. Most of the Hollywood movies now-a-days, are made in the 3D format, offering unique experience to the consumers. Moreover, several gaming companies are coming up with new products such as the 3D tablet PC, which makes use of autostereoscopic 3D technology. Furthermore, the growing demand of ultra-high definition TVs will positively influence the overall 3D display market.

3D Display Market: Key Players

TOSHIBA Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, SHARP Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, LG Electronics, Coretec Group, Inc., 3DFusion, AU Optronics Corp. and others.

The global 3D display market size is anticipated to reach USD 460.86 billion by 2025, mostly driven by increasing demand in the entertainment and video game industry. 3D display is a trending technology in various sectors such as photography, education, engineering simulation, defense and similar others. Currently, the 3D display technology is in a nascent phase and is expected to grow in coming years.

The global 3D display market study provides the market estimates in terms of revenue (USD Million), for a total period of 2015 to 2025. The historic market figures have been provided from 2015 to 2017 and forecast figures from 2018 to 2025. The global 3D display market 2018 gives a holistic view encompassing production, consumption, import and export for key regions and countries.

The global 3D display market can be segmented according to the product, technology, access methods, application and region. On the basis of product, the 3D display market can be further segmented into volumetric displays, stereoscopic and head mounted displays (HMD). Within this segment, the stereoscopic displays have the highest market share owing to its growing demand in the gaming and entertainment industry. However, in the forecast period, the head mounted display (HMD) segment is expected to have the highest growth rate as the popularity of HMDs have propelled over the past few years, especially in the virtual reality (VR) gaming industry.

Key segments of the global 3D display market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Volumetric display

Stereoscopic

HMD

Technology Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

DLP RPTV

PDP

OLED

LED

Access methods Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Screen based display

Micro display

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

TV

Smartphones

Monitor

Mobile computing devices

Projectors

HMD

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global 3D display market and occupied around 39.6% of the total market revenue. Asia-Pacific region is a hub for 3D display manufacturers resulting in the highest revenue contribution by this region. Major players in the 3D display market such as Toshiba, Sony, Panasonic and others originate from these region and have variety of 3D display products including 3D TVs, smartphones, tablets and head mounted displays for gaming consoles.

