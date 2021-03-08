Acrylic Acid Market Current Analysis, Strategic Trends Growth, Drivers, Competitive Landscape, Revenue of Top 20 Countries Data by 2022 Forecasted

Acrylic Acid Market Overview:

Acrylic Acid Market is expected to grow with the CAGR 5.14 % of more than from 2018 to 2022, and with this it is predictable to cross USD 18,315 Mn by 2022.

Acrylic acid when reacted with alcohols gives commodity acrylates. Thus, increasing consumption of commodity acrylates in paints and coatings industry is also expected to boost the market demand. Moreover, acrylic acid is widely used in construction industry such as in the form of protective coatings and weathering resistance.

Acrylic Acid Market Key Players:

Acrylic Acid Market Includes: BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema, Nippon shokubai co., ltd., LG chemicals., Shenyang Chemical Co Ltd’s., and Mitsubishi Chemical.

Acrylic Acid Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing industry for acrylic acid. Countries like China, India, Thailand and Indonesia are expected to grow at rapid pace due to increased spending on R&D facility along with economic development. Robust industry growth and extensive demand of acrylic acid in surface coatings and diapers is driving the regional market growth. Favourable government regulations and growing agriculture expenditure in China and India is anticipated to drive the market growth. China is one of the major construction industry in Asia Pacific. Rising infrastructural development especially for tourism and easy trading activities is likely to boost the acrylic acid market. China accounted for the largest market share of 58.00% in 2014, with a market value of USD 2,635.5 Million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period.

With upcoming infrastructural projects such as railway tracks, metro rails as well as new wind energy farms, the country is set to witness a strong growth in the adhesives industry over the next five years. The manufacturing sector in India is still growing and adhesive industry’s growth is directly aligned with the country’s manufacturing growth. North America and European regions are facing huge competition from emerging markets. Rising production of acrylic acid owing to growing personal care demand and presence of significant players is driving the Europe acrylic acid market.

Acrylic Acid Market Competitive Analysis:

Acrylic Acid Market appears to be highly fragmented and competitive owning to the presence of numerous large and small players active in regional market. Majority of the company participants in the acrylic acid market has adopted the strategy named acquisition, agreement, collaboration, expansion, investment, partnership, product launch, and regulations.

As the propylene price are increasing and the supply is diminishing rapidly, companies are trying to collaborate with propylene raw material suppliers and innovating new product such as bio acrylic acid in order to avoid raw material hassles. With advanced technology and innovative products offerings, manufactures are maintaining sustainable profits across the value chain. Major companies are extending their market share through expansion and agreement with distributors to meet the global demand.

