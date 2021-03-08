Americas Ecommerce Landscape Market 2019: Drivers, Telcos’ Role and Market Players Like Alibaba, Amazon, America Movil, AT&T, Ebay, Mercado Libre, OXXO, Telefonica, Telcel

“Ecommerce Landscape in the Americas: Drivers, Market Players, and Telcos’ Role”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the ecommerce market in the Americas. It delivers qualitative and quantitative insight into the ecommerce market in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.

This report looks at the ecommerce market landscape in the Americas, examining the main growth drivers and players operating on it. Special attention is put on understanding the role that telcos play in the ecommerce value chain. This report also includes a brief definition and categorization of the main types of ecommerce, as well as market insights for the largest markets in the region. Finally, we include two case studies: one featuring an example of telco’s ecommerce service offering and, a second one, analyzing the business model adopted by one of the largest ecommerce players in Latin America.

Key Players:

Alibaba

Amazon

America Movil

AT&T

Ebay

Mercado Libre

OXXO

Telefonica

Telcel

Scope:

– GlobalData estimates that ecommerce (B2C) transactions in US and Canada generated a combined $875.4 billion in 2018, making them the largest ecommerce market in the Americas. Brazil ranks in a distant third position, followed by Mexico.

— Increased internet connectivity and the proliferation of alternative payment methods are two important factors driving ecommerce adoption in the Americas, particularly in less developed markets.

— Telcos in the Americas are positioning themselves as key technology enablers through the development of one-stop-shops for online retailers, offering a wide range of services supporting and enabling ecommerce activities, ranging from connectivity, payment solutions, web hosting, and cloud.

— The advent of big data and AI represents an interesting growth area for telcos, as they have access to large amounts of data from telecom service users.

Reasons to buy:

– This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the main trends taking place in the Americas ecommerce market, helping executives fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what doesn’t, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize resource allocation and return on investment.

— The report includes examples on strategies adopted by ecommerce players that illustrate the findings of the report; this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.

— With more than ten exhibits, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the ecommerce market, analyzing key trends, and strategies.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following —

— Section 1: Definition and ecommerce market context in the Americas: provides a general overview, looking at key market insights and growth trends and providing an overview of the main ecommerce players in the region. This section also analyzes in detail the main growth drivers, and examines the role that telecom operators play in the ecommerce value chain.

— Section 2: Case studies; includes two case studies on key ecommerce players: one describing the business model adopted by one of the largest online marketplaces in Latin America, and the other one analyzing a telco’s ecommerce B2B services offering in North America.

Key Points from TOC:

Executive summary

Section 1: Definition and ecommerce market context in the Americas

Ecommerce definition and trends

Ecommerce market drivers

Key ecommerce players

Telcos’ role in the ecommerce value chain

Section 2: Case studies

AT&T — US

Mercado Libre — regional

Section 3: Key findings and recommendations

Appendix

