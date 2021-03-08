Athleisure Market – Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast-2023

Athleisure Market Segmentation:

Based on the apparel type, the market of athleisure has been divided into sneakers, yoga pants, shorts, sports bras, leggings, tights & joggers, sports jackets, and others. The market is dominated by leggings and jackets as they are worn in most of the activities by women and can also be casually work every day. However, the market of yoga pants is expected to increase mainly due to the fact that there has been increasing trend of yoga enthusiast’s in the developed regions of North America & Europe. Jackets are another apparel type which are high in demand due to their multipurpose use.

The material used to manufacture these clothing is utmost important hence, cost intensive R&D been taken up by many market players to come up with more advanced apparels which have higher tensile strength, water repelling, and quick drying ability.

The market of athleisure has been divided on the basis of end-use into men and women. The market is dominated by female customers due increasing popularity among women for sports apparel. Also, concept of yoga is more profound among women than in men. Men, on the other hand are expected to increase their purchase of athleisure apparels due to the product technical advancements and sense of uniqueness.

According to distribution channel, the market for athleisure has been divided into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment which is expected to dominate the athleisure market mainly because of the advantage of touch and feel, which is not the case with online retail. However, online retail for the industry is expected to outplay brick and mortar retail in the coming years due to competitive pricing and buying convenience.

Market Scenario:

Athleisure refers to a fashion trend designed for athletic activities and workouts but can also be worn in workplace and as an everyday wear. Athleisure is a category of apparels designed to look athletic which may or may not have any technical function.

Athleisure includes apparels such as sneaker, joggers, leggings, hoodies, and many more. Many companies used high-end performance enhancing materials for their making while the many apparels are not defined in their athletic performance enhancing abilities. The athleisure market is on the rise due increasing involvement of developing nations into sports and fitness activities. Also, the increasing disposable income and active brand promotions has led to the popularity and increased market sales.

The materials going into making the athleisure wear are cotton, wool, bamboo, nylon, lycra, polyester, and many more. Increasing popularity of yoga globally along with enhancement of fashion trends. The demand for high-tech materials and unique stitching is expected to grow further in this industry in the coming years.

Top Manufacturers:

Under Armour, Inc. (US)

Lululemon athletica (Canada)

Adidas AG (Germany)

Nike, Inc. (US)

H&M (Switzerland)

Eysom (US)

Outdoorvoices (US)

Ten Thousand, Inc. (US)

Isaora (US)

Human Performance Engineering (UK)

Geographical Outlook:

The global athleisure market in North America is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Presence of major market players, higher awareness of products and greater purchasing capacity in the region is expected to keep the market dominant during the forecast period. The North American market for athleisure apparels is expected to grow substantially during the assessment period with increasing R&D of the materials and design for these active wears is expected to further increase in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Increasing brand awareness mainly due to the celebrity brand endorsements of products and increasing population involvement into health and fitness related activities are some of the reasons for the market growth. China is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific market due to large population size with medium to high disposable income. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for athleisure due to growing disposable income and growing awareness of products due to social media in the region. Also, increasing indulgence into sports and sports related activities in the region is expected to propel the market with the highest growth rate.

Europe is also expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. Increased sense of health awareness, and higher disposable income is expected to propel the market during the forecast period. As the economy in the Eastern Europe is bouncing back. Also, the countries of Western Europe especially UK, France and Germany due to their better economy compared to rest of Europe, present vivid opportunities for the athleisure market in the region. The region also has large number of health-conscious population with a great taste for evolving fashion, hence, the active wear are more common in the region.

Rest of the World consist of regions namely, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The market of athleisure is expected to grow at a considerable pace in the developing markets of Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Qatar, and South Africa mainly due to increasing disposable income and growing awareness of athleisure products due to celebrity branding.

