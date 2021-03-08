Automotive Camera Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Executive Summary
Global automotive camera market is valued approximately USD 11.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing consumer demand for active safety systems, rise in number of road fatalities are driving the automotive camera market. Automotive camera is an onboard camera, which is designed to capture the highest quality video to extend visibility for enhancing the safety of the driver. For instance, as per The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are 210 fatalities and 15,000 injuries annually due to back-over crashes. Increasing demand of consumer vehicles across various economies would promote the adoption of automotive cameras for safety. According to report of OICA, over 268,458 vehicles were manufactured in Argentina in 2017, 830,346 in India and 203,264 vehicles were manufactured in Russia. Thus, growing demand of vehicles across various countries would drive the market growth over the forecast period.
On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Camera market is segmented into Application, Technology and Vehicle Type. Application segment is segmented into Park assist system, Lane departure warning system, Adaptive cruise control system, Autonomous emergency braking system and Blind spot detection. Technology segment is further divided into Infrared cameras, Thermal cameras and Digital cameras and Vehicle Type includes Passenger vehicles, Light commercial vehicles and Heavy commercial vehicles.
The regional analysis of global automotive camera market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players mainly include-
Aptiv PLC (Delphi Automotive PLC)
Automation Engineering Inc. (mycronic ab)
Autoliv, Inc.
Continental ag
Magna International Inc.
Mobileye N.V
Omnivision Technologies Inc.
Robert Bosch Gmbh
Stonkam co., ltd.
Valeo
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Park assist system
Lane departure warning system
Adaptive cruise control system
Autonomous emergency braking system
Blind spot detection
By Technology:
infrared cameras
Thermal cameras
Digital cameras
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger vehicles
Light commercial vehicles
Heavy commercial vehicles
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Camera Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Global Automotive Camera Market Definition and Scope
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of The Study
1.4. Years Considered for The Study
1.5. Currency Conversion Rates
1.6. Report Limitation
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Data Mining
2.1.2. Analysis
2.1.3. Market Estimation
2.1.4. Validation
2.1.5. Publishing
2.2. Research Assumption
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
3.2. Key Trends
Chapter 4. Global Automotive Camera Market Dynamics
4.1. Growth Prospects
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.2. Industry Analysis
4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Automotive Camera Market, By Application
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Global Automotive Camera Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.3.1. Park assist system
5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.2. Lane departure warning system
5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.3. Adaptive cruise control system
5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.4. Autonomous emergency braking system
5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.5. Blind spot detection
5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Global Automotive Camera Market, By Technology
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
6.3. Global Automotive Camera Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.3.1. Infrared cameras
6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.2. Thermal cameras
6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.3. Digital cameras
6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Continuous…
