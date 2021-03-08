Automotive Camera Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Automotive Camera Market:

Executive Summary

Global automotive camera market is valued approximately USD 11.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing consumer demand for active safety systems, rise in number of road fatalities are driving the automotive camera market. Automotive camera is an onboard camera, which is designed to capture the highest quality video to extend visibility for enhancing the safety of the driver. For instance, as per The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are 210 fatalities and 15,000 injuries annually due to back-over crashes. Increasing demand of consumer vehicles across various economies would promote the adoption of automotive cameras for safety. According to report of OICA, over 268,458 vehicles were manufactured in Argentina in 2017, 830,346 in India and 203,264 vehicles were manufactured in Russia. Thus, growing demand of vehicles across various countries would drive the market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Camera market is segmented into Application, Technology and Vehicle Type. Application segment is segmented into Park assist system, Lane departure warning system, Adaptive cruise control system, Autonomous emergency braking system and Blind spot detection. Technology segment is further divided into Infrared cameras, Thermal cameras and Digital cameras and Vehicle Type includes Passenger vehicles, Light commercial vehicles and Heavy commercial vehicles.

The regional analysis of global automotive camera market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

Aptiv PLC (Delphi Automotive PLC)

Automation Engineering Inc. (mycronic ab)

Autoliv, Inc.

Continental ag

Magna International Inc.

Mobileye N.V

Omnivision Technologies Inc.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Stonkam co., ltd.

Valeo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Park assist system

Lane departure warning system

Adaptive cruise control system

Autonomous emergency braking system

Blind spot detection

By Technology:

infrared cameras

Thermal cameras

Digital cameras

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger vehicles

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Camera Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

