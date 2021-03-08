Automotive Forgings Market size will reach US$ 49000 million by 2024: Ashok Leyland Limited, Allegheny Technologies, VDM Metals

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Automotive Forgings Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2024”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2024. Automotive Forgings Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, AAM, Bharat Forge Limited, KOBELCO, WanXiang, FAW, Arconic, Mahindra Forgings Europe, Farinia Group, Longcheng Forging, Sinotruck, Dongfeng Forging, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging, Sypris Solutions, Ashok Leyland Limited, Allegheny Technologies, VDM Metals, CITIC Heavy Industries

Forging is a manufacturing process involving the shaping of metal using localized compressive forces. The blows are delivered with a hammer (often a power hammer) or a die. Forging is often classified according to the temperature at which it is performed: cold forging (a type of cold working), warm forging, or hot forging (a type of hot working). For the latter two, the metal is heated, usually in a forge. Forged parts can range in weight from less than a kilogram to hundreds of metric tons.

The segments of the global automotive forging market on the basis of type are closed die, open die, and rolled rings. Amongst them, the segment of closed die dominates in terms of revenue and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This is due to the par excellence performance and finish of products that are obtained using this process.

The key application segments of the global automotive forging market covered in this report are powertrain components, chassis components, transmission parts and other part. Amongst all, powertrain components are the leading application segment of the market. The leading share of the powertrain components segment is ascribed to the expansion of the automobile industry to cater to the high demand for automobiles. The powertrain components segment held almost 48.21% of the global automotive forging market in terms of volume in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Forgings market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 49000 million by 2024, from US$ 38000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Forgings business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Forgings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Forgings value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Closed Die Forgings

Open Die Forgings

Rolled Rings Forgings

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Powertrain Components

Chassis Components

Transmission Parts

Other Parts

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Aichi Steel

Thyssenkrupp

AAM

Bharat Forge Limited

KOBELCO

WanXiang

FAW

Arconic

Mahindra Forgings Europe

Farinia Group

Longcheng Forging

Sinotruck

Dongfeng Forging

Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

Sypris Solutions

Ashok Leyland Limited

Allegheny Technologies

VDM Metals

CITIC Heavy Industries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Forgings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Forgings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Forgings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Forgings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Forgings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

