Automotive Refinish Coatings Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis , Applications, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

A report titled, “Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market 2017 By Product Type (Primer, Basecoat, Clearcoat, Others), By Resin Type (Alkyd, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Others), By Technology (Solvent borne, Water borne, UV Cured), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” was published by Adroit Market Research today. The research report on Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market delivers a comprehensive analysis about the automotive refinish coatings market across the globe covering different types of technology for instance water-based coatings & solvent-based coatings. The research paper also offers in-depth analysis of the several regional market across the world. Key regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

The rise in the number of vehicle fleet across the globe has resulted in driving the growth of the automotive refinishing industry. In 2017, total vehicle sales across the globe crossed 97 million, an increase of approximately 3% over the previous year. Modification of vehicles, a trend prevalent among the youth, has been one of the primary factors augmenting the growth of the automotive refinish coatings market.

One of the major factor restraining the automotive refinish coatings market growth across the globe include the growing stringent regulations by several regulatory bodies are intended for the volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. This is because automobile refinish coatings produce great volume of VOC emissions that results in polluting air. In addition, emissions are released in the air while the preparation of surface and application of coating. Thus, stringent regulations by NESHAP (National Emission Standards for hazardous air pollutants) acts as one of the major challenge for the growth of the market.

The growth in disposable income enables people to spend more over luxury vehicles as well as customization of their vehicles. This allows them to gain cab rental services that will further result in a rising demand of automotive after services & vehicle insurance, in turn bolstering the global market of automotive refinish coatings. Therefore, a rise in the GDP directly outcomes in more money outflows and hence, rising demand for vehicles, thereby leading the development of automotive refinish coatings market across the globe.

Apart from Asia Pacific, Latin America is also projected to witness a significant growth in the automotive refinish coating market demand over coming years. Brazil is projected to witness impressive growth, owing to improving economic conditions and growth in industrial sectors, whereas matured economies such as the U.S., Germany and UK are projected to show steady demand over the forecast period owing to fixed growth in vehicle fleet as well as already high market penetration in these countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the global automotive refinish coatings market research report include Axalta Coating systems Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, AzkoNobel N.V, BASF SE, Convestro AG, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Esdee Paint Ltd., KAPCI Coating Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, KCC Corporation, NOROO Paint & Coatings Co. Ltd, S.Coat Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd. and Berger Paints India Ltd among others.

Key segments of the global automotive refinish coatings market

Product Type overview, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

Others

Resin Type Overview, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Alkyd

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Technology Overview, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Solvent borne

Waterborne

UV cured

Vehicle Type Overview, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Regional Overview, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Some Points from Table of Content:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Market Overview, By Product Type Market Overview, By Technology Market Overview, By Resin Type Market Overview, By Vehicle Type Market Overview, By Region Company ProfilesAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. Industry Structure

