Automotive Seat Control Module 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.93% and Forecast to 2022

Automotive Seat Control Module Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Automotive Seat Control Module Market 2017

An automotive seat control module provides complete seat management. It includes switches and electronic controls. Features such as automotive seat heating and air conditioning, seating position with respect to rearview mirrors, and dynamic lateral support to stabilize the body while cornering are included in modern seat control modules. A modern seat control module has an eight-way adjustment feature that allows the driver to move the seat up/down, forward/backward, front/back, and tilt or recline, massage function, and automatic headrest adjustment.

The analysts forecast the global automotive seat control module market to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive seat control module market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Seat Control Module Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Continental

• Delphi Technologies

• HELLA

• Infineon Technologies

• OMRON

Other prominent vendors

• Bitron Industries

• De Amertek Corporation

• Dorman Products

• Diodes Incorporated

• Engel Imports

• ZF Friedrichshafen

Market driver

• Rising popularity of luxury cars increasing the demand for automotive seat control modules

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Multiple features increase the inefficiencies of the seat system

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Development of plug and play seat control module

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Evolution of safety and comfort features in vehicles

• Smart seats: Rising comfort and wellness

• Cost structure of smart seats

• What is a seat control module?

• Automotive seat control module: Market dynamics

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Global automotive seat control module market by OEMs

• Global automotive seat control module market by Aftermarket

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – market size & forecast

• EMEA – market size & forecast

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Development of plug and play seat control module

• Prominent seat suppliers working toward holistic HMI seats

• Growing popularity of wellness feature in automotive seats

• Contactless sensors to deliver real-time monitoring

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Continental

• Delphi*

• HELLA

• Infineon Technologies

• OMRON

..…..Continued