Automotive Voice Recognition Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Voice Recognition is the identification of a person from characteristics of voices. Voice recognition converts speech from a recorded audio signal to text. Humans convert words to speech with their speech production mechanism. An voice recognition aims to infer those original words given the observable signal.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Automotive Voice Recognition market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive Voice Recognition market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the recent years, the development of automotive voice recognition market is quite fast due to the fast increase of the amount of global vehicle production.

Nuance is still the largest player in the automotive voice recognition market, occupying market share more than 70%. It sells millions of products to automotive manufacturers and automotive multimedia system supplier.

In fact, the automotive voice recognition system is generally integrated in the automotive multimedia system.

Now, more and more automotive voice recognition can recognize several languages to meet drivers’ demand.

The global Automotive Voice Recognition market is valued at 180 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 220 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Nuance

VoiceBox

Iflytek

Fuetrek

Sensory

AMI

LumenVox

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single language recognition

Multilingual Recognition

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

