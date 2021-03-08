Business Tourism Market 2019-2025, by TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Jet2 Holidays, Cox & Kings Ltd, Lindblad Expeditions, Travcoa, Scott Dunn, Abercrombie & Kent Ltd, Micato Safaris, Tauck, Al Tayyar, Backroads

This report focuses on the global Business Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Business Tourism market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Jet2 Holidays

Cox & Kings Ltd

Lindblad Expeditions

Travcoa

Scott Dunn

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Tauck

Al Tayyar

Backroads

Zicasso

Exodus Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Scenery

Humanistic Tourism

Diet Shopping

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

