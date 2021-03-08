Cake Mix Market in the US to Grow at CAGR of 2.50% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the cake mix market in the US for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The report, Cake Mix Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Dr. August Oetker KG

• General Mills

• Hain Celestial

• Hodgson Mill

• Pinnacle Foods

Other prominent vendors

• Better Batter Gluten Free Flour

• Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

• Continental Mills

• Chelsea Milling

• Dawn Food Products

• Ghirardelli Chocolate

• It’s Wholesome

• Kenyon Corn Meal

• King Arthur Flour

• Martha White

• Naturally Nora

• Paleo Baking

• Weisenberger Mills

Market driver

• Increase in home-based baking

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Product recall and contamination

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Innovation in packaging

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Baking ingredients market in the US

• Cake mix market in the US

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FLAVORS

• Cake mix market in the US by flavors 2016

• Cake mix market in the US by flavors 2021

• Cake mix market in the US by flavors

• Chocolate-flavored cake mix market in the US

• Vanilla-flavored cake mix market in the US

• Strawberry-flavored cake mix market in the US

• Lemon-flavored cake mix market in the US

• Pineapple-flavored cake mix market in the US

• Cake mix market in the US by other flavors

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Cake mix market in the US by distribution channel

• Foodservice

• Retail

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Innovation in packaging

• Increase in demand for organic cake mix

• Innovation in marketing strategies

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive positioning assessment

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Dr. August Oetker KG

• General Mills

• Hain Celestial

• Hodgson Mill

• Pinnacle Foods

..…..Continued