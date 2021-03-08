Cake Mix Market in the US to Grow at CAGR of 2.50% and Forecast to 2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the cake mix market in the US for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The report, Cake Mix Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Dr. August Oetker KG
• General Mills
• Hain Celestial
• Hodgson Mill
• Pinnacle Foods
Other prominent vendors
• Better Batter Gluten Free Flour
• Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
• Continental Mills
• Chelsea Milling
• Dawn Food Products
• Ghirardelli Chocolate
• It’s Wholesome
• Kenyon Corn Meal
• King Arthur Flour
• Martha White
• Naturally Nora
• Paleo Baking
• Weisenberger Mills
Market driver
• Increase in home-based baking
Market challenge
• Product recall and contamination
Market trend
• Innovation in packaging
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Baking ingredients market in the US
• Cake mix market in the US
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FLAVORS
• Cake mix market in the US by flavors 2016
• Cake mix market in the US by flavors 2021
• Cake mix market in the US by flavors
• Chocolate-flavored cake mix market in the US
• Vanilla-flavored cake mix market in the US
• Strawberry-flavored cake mix market in the US
• Lemon-flavored cake mix market in the US
• Pineapple-flavored cake mix market in the US
• Cake mix market in the US by other flavors
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
• Cake mix market in the US by distribution channel
• Foodservice
• Retail
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
• Innovation in packaging
• Increase in demand for organic cake mix
• Innovation in marketing strategies
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Competitive positioning assessment
PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Dr. August Oetker KG
• General Mills
• Hain Celestial
• Hodgson Mill
• Pinnacle Foods
..…..Continued
