Cannabidiol (CBD) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Press Release

The global Cannabidiol (CBD) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.&nbsp;
This report focuses on Cannabidiol (CBD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cannabidiol (CBD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.&nbsp;
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:&nbsp;
ENDOCA&nbsp;
CBD American Shaman&nbsp;
Gaia Botanicals&nbsp;
Isodiol&nbsp;
Medical Marijuana&nbsp;
Aurora Cannabis (AC)&nbsp;
Cannoid&nbsp;
Canopy Growth Corporation&nbsp;
CV Sciences&nbsp;
IRIE CBD&nbsp;
Elixinol&nbsp;
NuLeaf Naturals&nbsp;
PharmaHemp&nbsp;
Folium Biosciences

Segment by Regions&nbsp;
North America&nbsp;
Europe&nbsp;
China&nbsp;
Japan

Segment by Type&nbsp;
Food Grade&nbsp;
Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application&nbsp;
Anxiety&nbsp;
Fibromyalgia (FM)&nbsp;
Diabetes&nbsp;
Other

Table Of Contents: &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

1 Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Overview&nbsp;
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cannabidiol (CBD)&nbsp;
1.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Segment by Type&nbsp;
1.2.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.2.2 Food Grade&nbsp;
1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade&nbsp;
1.3 Cannabidiol (CBD) Segment by Application&nbsp;
1.3.1 Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.3.2 Anxiety&nbsp;
1.3.3 Fibromyalgia (FM)&nbsp;
1.3.4 Diabetes&nbsp;
1.3.5 Other&nbsp;
1.3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market by Region&nbsp;
1.3.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size Region&nbsp;
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.4 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size&nbsp;
1.4.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Revenue (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.4.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Competition by Manufacturers&nbsp;
2.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)&nbsp;
2.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)&nbsp;
2.3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)&nbsp;
2.4 Manufacturers Cannabidiol (CBD) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types&nbsp;
2.5 Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Competitive Situation and Trends&nbsp;
2.5.1 Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Concentration Rate&nbsp;
2.5.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers&nbsp;
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

&hellip;

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabidiol (CBD) Business&nbsp;
7.1 ENDOCA&nbsp;
7.1.1 ENDOCA Cannabidiol (CBD) Production Sites and Area Served&nbsp;
7.1.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification&nbsp;
7.1.3 ENDOCA Cannabidiol (CBD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)&nbsp;
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served&nbsp;
7.2 CBD American Shaman&nbsp;
7.2.1 CBD American Shaman Cannabidiol (CBD) Production Sites and Area Served&nbsp;
7.2.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification&nbsp;
7.2.3 CBD American Shaman Cannabidiol (CBD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)&nbsp;
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served&nbsp;
7.3 Gaia Botanicals&nbsp;
7.3.1 Gaia Botanicals Cannabidiol (CBD) Production Sites and Area Served&nbsp;
7.3.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification&nbsp;
7.3.3 Gaia Botanicals Cannabidiol (CBD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)&nbsp;
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served&nbsp;
7.4 Isodiol&nbsp;
7.4.1 Isodiol Cannabidiol (CBD) Production Sites and Area Served&nbsp;
7.4.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification&nbsp;
7.4.3 Isodiol Cannabidiol (CBD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)&nbsp;
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served&nbsp;
7.5 Medical Marijuana&nbsp;
7.5.1 Medical Marijuana Cannabidiol (CBD) Production Sites and Area Served&nbsp;
7.5.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification&nbsp;
7.5.3 Medical Marijuana Cannabidiol (CBD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)&nbsp;
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served&nbsp;

&nbsp;Continued&hellip;&hellip;.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp;

