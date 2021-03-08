Car Tyre Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

— This report studies the global Car Tyre market status and forecast, categorizes the global Car Tyre market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Michelin

Bridgestone

Continental

Pirelli

Goodyear

Shanghai Huayi

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

ZC Rubber

Yokohama

Nokian Tyres

Hankook

Maxxis

Triangle Group

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Radial Tyre

Bias Tyre

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Car Tyre capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Car Tyre manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Car Tyre Market Research Report 2018

1 Car Tyre Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Car Tyre

1.2 Car Tyre Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Car Tyre Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Car Tyre Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Radial Tyre

1.2.3 Bias Tyre

1.3 Global Car Tyre Segment by Application

1.3.1 Car Tyre Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Car Tyre Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Car Tyre Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Car Tyre (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Car Tyre Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Car Tyre Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Car Tyre Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Car Tyre Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Car Tyre Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Car Tyre Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Car Tyre Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Car Tyre Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Car Tyre Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Car Tyre Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Car Tyre Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Car Tyre Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Car Tyre Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Car Tyre Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Car Tyre Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

…….

7 Global Car Tyre Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Michelin

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Car Tyre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Michelin Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Bridgestone

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Car Tyre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Bridgestone Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Continental

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Car Tyre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Continental Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Pirelli

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Car Tyre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Pirelli Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Goodyear

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Car Tyre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Goodyear Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Shanghai Huayi

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Car Tyre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Shanghai Huayi Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Sumitomo Rubber Industries

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Car Tyre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 ZC Rubber

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Car Tyre Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 ZC Rubber Car Tyre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

……Continued

