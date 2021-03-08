Clinical Laboratory Test Market Booming in North America With Top Players, Mega Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2023

North America Clinical Laboratory Test Market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 85 pages and Various Company Leaders and Forecast up to 2022. Avail in-depth table of content & market synopsis on MarketResearchFuture.com

North America Clinical Laboratory Test Market – Synopsis

North America Clinical Laboratory Test Market is growing at a steady pace; where the growth is mainly due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increased patient population, increase in volume of in-vitro diagnostic tests, current reimbursement scenario, and increasing patient awareness about the clinical test.

Clinical laboratory testing has emerged as the most growing segment of healthcare over the past few years. Clinical laboratory testing includes all routine check-ups and other pathology tests for the diagnosis of various diseases ranging from CBC and other routine blood test, anatomical pathological testing, molecular, immunological, drug testing and other tests for disease diagnosis and treatment.

Segments:

The North America clinical laboratory test market is majorly segmented on the basis of type of laboratory, type of test, and by country. Based on the type of laboratory, the market is segmented into hospital based laboratory, central/ independent laboratory, physician office laboratory, and others. Based on type of test these are classified into CBC and other routine test, anatomic pathology, molecular test, immunology test, drug test and others. Further on the basis of country the market is classified into U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America.

Key Players:

The North America market consist of players such as AURORA Diagnostics (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America (U.S.), LifeLabs Medical Laboratories (Canada), Quest Diagnostics (U.S.), Sonic Healthcare (Australia) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the North America Clinical Laboratory Test Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis report.

North America Clinical Laboratory Test Market – Regional Analysis:

US accounts for the maximum market share of North America Clinical Laboratory testing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecasted period. Maximum number of laboratories and clinical testing procedures are the major reason for the highest market growth of this region. Canada, is expected to be the fastest growing region with the CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted period due to increasing cases of chronic disease and also because of new companies providing laboratory services entering Canadian market.

North America Clinical Laboratory Test Market – Competitive Analysis

Quest diagnostics and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are the two biggest companies of the North America clinical laboratory testing market. Certainly, both the companies offer a wide range of diagnostic testing services, right from routine CBC testing to prenatal tests, and further to highly sensitive cancer and genetics tests.

Globally, Quest diagnostics is the largest independent research and testing lab, and commands around 17-18% share of the total market. LabCorp follows Quest and accounting for around 10-12% market share of the domestic market, but is growing at a faster pace than its main rival.

Merger & acquisitions with other companies and other small players was the key strategy adopted by the major players.

