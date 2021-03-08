Cognitive Health Ingredients Market Global Insights, Competitor Analysis, Business Opportunities, Business Strategy, Forthcoming Developments & Future Investments 2019 to 2023

The Global Cognitive Health Ingredients Market has been divided, by source, into animal source and plant source. The plant source segment is expected to dominate the global cognitive health ingredients market during the assessment period since the human body can absorb the nutrients of plant-based supplements easily; these supplements offer a natural smell and taste and lowered risk of toxicity. The demand for plant-based cognitive formulas is increasing among vegans and vegetarians, which is expected to further propel the growth of the plant source segment during the forecast period. The animal source segment is projected to record a higher CAGR during the assessment period as fish oils are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids for brain health promotion and meat contain a high level of amino acids which are required for the development of brain cell structure.

Cognitive disorders affect human behavior, social activities, and self-dependence, especially in the elderly population. Cognitive health ingredients help overcome nutritional deficiencies and prevent cognitive problems that are likely to develop with age.

Based on ingredient, the global cognitive health ingredients market has been segmented into vitamins and minerals, proteins and amino acids, lipids, and others.

The global market for cognitive health ingredients has also been classified, by application, into functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to generate the highest revenue due to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and schizophrenia. The dietary supplements segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period owing to technological advancements in the healthcare industry and the rising adoption of preventive measures for cognitive impairment.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the Global Cognitive Health Ingredients Market are Yaegaki Bio-Industry, Inc. (Japan), Monteloeder (Spain), ECA HealthCare Inc. (China), Novastell (France), Lianyungang Rifeng Calcium & Magnesium Co., Ltd (China), D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Aturex Group (China), BOS Natural Flavors (P) Ltd (India), and BioXTract (India).

Market Segmentation:

The global cognitive health ingredients market has been segregated, by ingredient, into vitamins and minerals, proteins and amino acids, lipids, and others.

The global cognitive health ingredients market has been classified, by source, as animal source and plant source.

Based on application, the global cognitive health ingredients market has been divided into functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global cognitive health ingredients market has been classified based on region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Europe is expected to dominate the global cognitive health ingredients market during the review period owing to the growing elderly population in the region with increasing health concerns and emerging cognitive problems. The North American cognitive health ingredients market is expected to grow rapidly during the assessment period due to the technological advancements in the cognitive health supplement industry. Growing awareness about preventive and curative solutions for cognitive disorders such as memory loss and anxiety in the aging population is expected to boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

