Crohn’s Disease Market: Dynamic Market Forecast to 2026

Crohn’s disease is a form of inflammatory bowel disease, which is comprised of two chronic autoimmune diseases that cause intestinal inflammation: Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. In Crohn’s disease, chronic inflammation may affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract from the mouth to the anal area; however, Crohn’s disease occurs most commonly in the lower part of the small intestine (ileum) and in the large intestine. The pathophysiology of Crohn’s disease is complex, as the disease is characterized by recurring flares that evolve along with periods of inactivity and remission.

GlobalData estimates the 2016 sales for the Crohn’s disease market at approximately $9.0 billion across the 7MM, encompassing the US, the five major European Union countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), and Japan. Based on insights gathered from key opinion leaders, it is anticipated that the pipeline drugs for Crohn’d disease will impact the treatment landscape. By the end of the forecast period in 2026, sales will increase to $13.8 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 4.4%. This growth will be driven by continued strong uptake of Johnson & Johnson’s interleukin 12/23 (IL-12/23) inhibitor Stelara in addition to the anticipated launches of IL-23 inhibitors, anti-integrin therapies, and novel oral therapies, which will provide more treatment options for physicians to choose from. Major barriers to the growth of the Crohn’s disease market during the forecasted years include patent expiries of key biologics will cause decreases in sales due to the launch of biosimilars and subsequent brand erosion, such as J&J’s Remicade and AbbVie’s Humira; pricing pressures and reimbursement issues; and the challenging environment for new market entrants given the established biologics market in Crohn’s disease.

Scope:

The Key Events covered in this Crohn’s disease Dynamic Market Forecast include —

— Increased Competition for Phase III Oral Small Molecules

— Anti-interleukin Therapies to Drive Growth in the Crohn’s Disease Market

— Stem Cell Therapies to Fulfill an Unmet Need in a Niche Patient Population

Components of the slide deck include —

— Timeline of market-impacting events

— Key clinical trial landscape updates

— Detailed analysis of the most impactful events, including new primary research to gain Key Opinion Leader perspective

— Overview of updates to the forecast model based on anticipated future impact of events

— Forward-looking events calendar listing expected key updates to the Crohn’s disease competitive space through March 2019

Other events included in the analysis include —

— Regulatory filings

— Approval decisions

— Pricing changes

— Patent litigation

— Clinical trial data announcements

— Clinical trial failures

— Clinical trial timeline updates.

Key Players:

AbbVie

Celgene

Galapagos

Genentech

Gilead

Johnson & Johnson

Mesoblast

RedHill Biopharma

Shire

Takeda

TiGenix

UCB

Key Points from TOC:

1. Forecasting Service Overview 5

1.1 Related Reports 6

1.2 Upcoming Related Reports 7

2. Executive Summary 8

2.1 Key Updates to Crohn’s Disease Market Dynamics 9

2.2 Key Events in Update 10–12

2.3 Updates to Pipeline Competitive Assessment 13–14

2.4 Market Insight on Key Events 15

3. Event 1: Increased Competition for Phase III Oral Small Molecules 16

3.1 Key Updates to Oral Small Molecule Market Dynamics 17

3.2 Initiation of Phase III Trials for AbbVie’s Upadacitinib 18

3.3 What Do Physicians Think? 19

3.4 Initiation of Global Development Program for Ozanimod 20

3.5 What Do Physicians Think? 21

3.6 Positive Top-Line Results Show Promise for RHB-104 22

3.7 Summary 23

3.8 Sources 24

4. Event 2: Anti-interleukin Therapies to Drive Growth in the Crohn’s Disease Market 25

4.1 Key Updates to Anti-interleukin Inhibitor Market Dynamics 26

4.2 AbbVie Expands Potential Patient Population with New Phase III Studies for Risankizumab 27

4.3 J&J Places Pressure on AbbVie with an Accelerated Development Program for Its IL-23 Inhibitor 28

4.4 What Do Physicians Think? 29

4.5 Summary 30

4.6 Sources 31

5. Event 3: Stem Cell Therapies to Fulfill an Unmet Need in a Niche Patient Population 32

5.1 Key Updates to Stem Cell Therapy Market Dynamics 33

5.2 Alofisel to Fill a Clinical Unmet Need for a Niche Patient Population 34

5.3 Potential for Prochymal to Show a Sustained Effect, But More Data Needed 35

5.4 What Do Physicians Think? 36

5.5 Summary 37

5.6 Sources 38

6. Events Calendar 39

6.1 Key Events Expected to Occur from November 2018 to March 2019 40

7. Appendix 41

7.1 Methodology 42

7.2 Primary Research 43–44

7.3 About the Authors 45–47

7.4 About GlobalData 48

7.5 Contact Us 49

7.6 Disclaimer 50

