DESKTOP MANAGEMENT AND HELPDESK SERVICES MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market for 2018-2023.Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services support services, knowledge and expertise to drive improvements and efficiencies for clients. Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services can provide remote and virtual desktop support across multiple engagements. Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 15300 million by 2023, from US$ 10300 million in 2017.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:Segmentation by product type: Change and Configuration Management Patch Management Remote Support Asset Management Segmentation by application: IT Financial Industry ManufacturingWe can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey GCC CountriesRequest a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3455944-2018-2023-global-desktop-management-and-helpdesk-servicesThe report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: HP IBM Corporation LANDesk Microsoft Novell Altiris BMC CA TechnologiesIn addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.Research objectives To study and analyze the global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.Table of Contents – Key Points2018-2023 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)1 Scope of the Report 1.1 Market Introduction 1.2 Research Objectives 1.3 Years Considered 1.4 Market Research Methodology 1.5 Economic Indicators 1.6 Currency Considered2 Executive Summary 2.1 World Market Overview 2.1.1 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size 2013-2023 2.1.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size CAGR by Region 2.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Segment by Type 2.2.1 Change and Configuration Management 2.2.2 Patch Management 2.2.3 Security Management 2.2.4 Remote Support 2.2.5 Asset Management 2.3 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size by Type 2.3.1 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018) 2.3.2 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018) 2.4 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Segment by Application 2.4.1 IT 2.4.2 Financial Industry 2.4.3 Manufacturing 2.5 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size by Application 2.5.1 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018) 2.5.2 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)3 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services by Players 3.1 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size Market Share by Players 3.1.1 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size by Players (2016-2018) 3.1.2 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018) 3.2 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered 3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis 3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis 3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018) 3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion……………..11 Key Players Analysis 11.1 HP 11.1.1 Company Details 11.1.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered 11.1.3 HP Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.1.4 Main Business Overview 11.1.5 HP News 11.2 IBM Corporation 11.2.1 Company Details 11.2.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered 11.2.3 IBM Corporation Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.2.4 Main Business Overview 11.2.5 IBM Corporation News 11.3 LANDesk 11.3.1 Company Details 11.3.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered 11.3.3 LANDesk Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.3.4 Main Business Overview 11.3.5 LANDesk News 11.4 Microsoft 11.4.1 Company Details 11.4.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered 11.4.3 Microsoft Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.4.4 Main Business Overview 11.4.5 Microsoft News 11.5 Novell 11.5.1 Company Details 11.5.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered 11.5.3 Novell Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.5.4 Main Business Overview 11.5.5 Novell News 11.6 Altiris 11.6.1 Company Details 11.6.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered 11.6.3 Altiris Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.6.4 Main Business Overview 11.6.5 Altiris News 11.7 BMC 11.7.1 Company Details 11.7.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered 11.7.3 BMC Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.7.4 Main Business Overview 11.7.5 BMC News 11.8 CA Technologies 11.8.1 Company Details 11.8.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered 11.8.3 CA Technologies Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.8.4 Main Business Overview 11.8.5 CA Technologies News……ContinuedAccess Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3455944-2018-2023-global-desktop-management-and-helpdesk-servicesMedia ContactCompany Name: Wiseguyreports.comContact Person: Norah TrentEmail: Send EmailPhone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349City: PuneState: MaharashtraCountry: IndiaWebsite: www.wiseguyreports.com