Diabetic Retinopathy Market 2019 Size, Global Overview, Comprehensive Research Study, Opportunities, Future Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecast In 2023

Market Highlights

Diabetic retinopathy is an eye disease among the diabetic patients. It is of two types, namely, non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy and proliferative advanced diabetic retinopathy. Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy is the early stage of the disease in which the blood vessels in the retina are weakened. Proliferative diabetic retinopathy is the advanced type of the disease in which the retina is deprived of oxygen due to circulation problems. Diabetic retinopathy can be diagnosed using tests such as fluorescein angiography and optical coherence tomography. The treatment involves the use of intraocular steroid injection, laser treatment, anti-VEGF therapy, vitrectomy, and others.

The market for diabetic retinopathy exhibits a potential growth with an increasing prevalence of diabetes and increasing awareness about diabetes management. Additionally, the huge demand for diagnostic tests for diabetic retinopathy also accelerates the growth of the market. The global diabetic retinopathy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Major Key Players

Some of the key players in the global market are Novartis AG (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), ThromboGenics (U.S.), Actavis Plc (U.K.), Sirnaomics(U.S.), Genentech (U.S.), Alimera Sciences (U.S.), Glycadia Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Ampio Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Kowa Group (Japan), BCN Peptides (Spain), and others.

Segmentation

The global diabetic retinopathy market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy and proliferative advanced diabetic retinopathy.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into fluorescein angiography and optical coherence tomography.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into laser treatment, anti-VEGF therapy, vitrectomy, and others. The laser treatment is further segmented into focal laser treatment and scatter laser treatment.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

America is the largest market for diabetic retinopathy with an increase in the number of specialty care centers for diabetes management and availability of diagnostic and treatment services in the market. In North America, the U.S. is the market which is driven by the presence of key players in the market and increasing focus on preventive care for various chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and others.

In Europe, factors determining the growth of the market are increasing the prevalence of diabetes and emphasis on continuous health monitoring and early diagnosis. Furthermore, on-going research activities are also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, the diabetic retinopathy market is expected to exhibit an upright growth in the coming future. The market growth is driven by the rising geriatric population, huge patient population, and increasing demand for treatment services for diabetes. China harbors a huge geriatric population, thereby increasing the risk of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and others.

The market in the Middle East and Africa is driven by the increasing number of specialty care services in countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia and the growth of the healthcare industry. In Africa, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases is found to be increasing, thereby accelerating the growth of the market.

