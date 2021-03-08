Digital Isolators Market 2019: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Isolators market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 360 million by 2024, from US$ 240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Digital Isolators business, shared in Chapter 3.

The technical barriers of Digital Isolators are high, and the Digital Isolators manufacturing bases concentration degree is relatively higher; about 35% of global Digital Isolators are consumption in USA; some of the key players in this market are Silicon Labs, ADI, TI, Broadcom Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Vicor, Rhopoint Components, NVE, ROHM and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Digital Isolators raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Digital Isolators.

There are companies adding new technology and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

In USA, Digital Isolators manufactures mainly include Silicon Labs, ADI, TI, Broadcom Corporation, Maxim Integrated and others. As the same time, in USA market, some common brands occupy relative large market share, such as Silicon Labs.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Silicon Labs

ADI

TI

Broadcom Corporation

Maxim Integrated

Vicor

Rhopoint Components

NVE

ROHM

This study considers the Digital Isolators value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Capacitive Coupling

Optical Coupling

Giant Magnetoresistive GMR

Magnetic Coupling

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Energy Generation & Distribution

Industrial

Telecom

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Isolators consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital Isolators market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Isolators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Isolators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Digital Isolators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

