Digital Signage Systems in the Retail Industry 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.63% and Forecast to 2022

Digital Signage Systems Market in the Retail Industry 2017

Digital signage systems are digital displays, managed by CMS and used for advertising, marketing, and sales applications. Digital signage systems are individually addressable or centrally managed for displaying text, videos, and animated messages for information, entertainment, merchandising, and advertising to the target audience. Signages are the primary tools used by corporates and businesses to display contents required to be conveyed to target audience. Digital signage is a sub-segment of signages, used to convey messages, videos, and images in a digital format. The retail industry is one of the major segments witnessing an extensive adoption of digital signage systems to influence the buying behavior of target audience. This is achieved by promoting brand names and related products and services at several points of sale (POS) with attractive displays of offers, new products, and enhanced services.

The analysts forecast the global digital signage systems market in the retail industry to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digital signage systems market in the retail industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales/volume/value and retrofit/replacement/services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Digital Signage Systems Market in the Retail Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• DynaScan Technology

• SAMSUNG

• LG Electronics

• NEC Display Solutions

Other prominent vendors

• AOPEN

• ASUSTeK Computer

• Barco

• Daktronics

• Extron Electronics

• Esprit Digital

• Koninklijke Philips

• NanoLumens

• NEXCOM International

• Panasonic Corporation of North America

• PixelFLEX

• Peerless-AV

• SHENZHEN JEHE TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

• Sharp Electronics

• Verifone Media

Market driver

• Advantages of digital signages over traditional advertising tools

Market challenge

• Installation of digital signages on existing infrastructure

Market trend

• Growing use of anti-reflective technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Outdoor digital signage

• Indoor digital signage

• Mobile digital signage

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SIGNAGE TYPE

• Segmentation by signage type

• Stand-alone signage system

• Networked signage system

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

• Segmentation by components

• Digital displays

• Content Management System (CMS)

• System players

• Others

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – market size & forecast

• EMEA – market size & forecast

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing use of anti-reflective technology

• Ultra-high definition technology

• OLED in digital signages

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors for digital signage display units and software

PART 14: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• DynaScan Technology

• SAMSUNG

• LG Electronics

• NEC Display Solutions

PART 15: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS FOR CONTENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

• STRATACACHE

• FOUR WINDS INTERACTIVE

• Visix

..…..Continued

