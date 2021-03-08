Ecuador has introduced a new oil production-sharing contract for investment in its upstream sector. Following the adoption of the new regime, the government has opened the XII Intracampos Licensing Round in September 2018 to gauge investor appetite for the new terms and in the medium-to-long term is planning to launch four additional rounds, the fourth of which includes gas-prospective offshore acreage. Going forward, the government is also planning to introduce gas-specific legislation in the short term.

“Ecuador Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report — Intracampos Round to Test New PSA Terms”, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Ecuador’s upstream oil and gas sector. The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state’s take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Ecuador’s upstream oil and gas investment climate.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2398601

Scope:

– Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Ecuador

— Assessment of the current fiscal regime’s state take and attractiveness to investors

— Charts illustrating the regime structure, and legal and institutional frameworks

— Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry

— Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production

— Information on application of fiscal and regulatory terms to specific licenses

— Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Ecuador.

Reasons to buy:

– Understand the complex regulations and contractual requirements applicable to Ecuador’s upstream oil and gas sector

— Evaluate factors determining profit levels in the industry

— Identify potential regulatory issues facing investors in the country’s upstream sector

— Utilize considered insight on future trends to inform decision-making.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2398601

Key Points from TOC:

2. Regime Overview 4

3. State Take Assessment 7

4. Key Fiscal Terms -Production Sharing Agreement 8

4.1. Bonuses and Fees 8

4.1.1. Payment for Use of Water and Natural Materials 8

4.1.2. Contribution for the Development of the National Technical Education and Scholarships 8

4.2. Royalties (Paid out of State Share) 8

4.3. Production Sharing 9

4.3.1. Oriente Crude Reference Price Adjustment 9

4.3.2. Production Volume Adjustment 10

4.3.3. Oil Quality Adjustment 10

4.4. Sovereign Adjustment 11

4.5. Amazon Regional Eco-Development Fund 11

4.6. Additional Tax on Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation — Law 40 11

4.7. Direct Taxation 11

4.7.1. Labor Participation 11

4.7.2. Corporate Income Tax 12

4.7.3. Deductions and Depreciations 12

4.8. Indirect Taxation 13

4.8.1. Value Added Tax 13

4.8.2. Currency Tax 13

4.9. Natural Gas 13

5. Key Fiscal Terms — Service Contracts 14

5.1. Initial Payments Before Remuneration 14

5.1.1. Sovereign Margin/Royalty 14

5.1.2. Amazon Regional Eco-Development Fund 14

5.1.3. Additional Tax on Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation — Law 40 14

5.2. Remuneration 14

5.2.1. Service Contracts with Ministry of Hydrocarbons 14

5.2.2. Specific Service Contracts with NOC 16

5.3. Additional Contributions (Contracts With Ministry Only) 17

5.3.1. Payment for Use of Water and Natural Materials 17

5.3.2. Contribution for Scholarships and Development of the National Technical Education 17

5.3.3. Contribution for Scientific Research 17

5.4. Direct Taxation 17

5.4.1. Labor Participation 17

5.4.2. Corporate Income Tax 17

5.4.3. Deductions and Depreciation 17

5.4.4. Withholding Tax 18

5.5. Indirect Taxation 18

5.5.1. Value Added Tax 18

5.5.2. Import Duties 18

5.6. Natural Gas 18

6. Key Fiscal Terms — NOC Regime 19

6.1.1. Royalty 19

6.1.2. Production Fees 19

6.1.3. Budget Remittance 19

7. Regulation and Licensing 20

7.1. Legal Framework 20

7.1.1. Governing Law 20

7.1.2. Contract Type 21

7.1.3. Title to Hydrocarbons 21

7.2. Institutional Framework 22

7.2.1. Licensing Authority 23

7.2.2. Regulatory Agency 23

7.2.3. National Oil Company 23

7.3. Licensing Process 23

7.3.1. 2018 XII Intracampos Licensing Round 24

7.3.2. Direct Awards 24

7.4. License Terms 24

7.4.1. Duration 24

7.4.2. Work Obligations 25

7.4.3. Domestic Market Obligation 25

7.4.4. Local Content 26

8. Outlook 27

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/ecuador-upstream-fiscal-and-regulatory-report-intracampos-round-to-test-new-psa-terms

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]