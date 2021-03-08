Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer MARKET REPORT ANALYSIS BASED ON GROWTH TRENDS, CONSUMPTION, MARKET SIZE & DEMAND 2019-2024

The Electrostatic Chucks (ESC) is a tool that clamps an object with the force generated between the electrode and the object by applying a voltage to the electrode. There are two different types of electrostatic clamping methods. One is Coulomb force type that utilizes an insulator as a dielectric material, and the other is Johnson-Rahbek force type that utilizes an attractive force induced by dielectric polarization caused by minute electric current flow across the boundary between an object and a dielectric material. ESCs which are widely used for wafer processing including etching, CVD, PVD, Ashing etc.

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry has a greater impact on the demand for electrostatic chuck. With the huge investment in the semiconductor industry, we are optimistic about the future of the electrostatic chuck industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 310 million by 2024, from US$ 230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SHINKO

TOTO

Creative Technology Corporation

Kyocera

FM Industries

NTK CERATEC

Tsukuba Seiko

Applied Materials

II-VI M Cubed

This study considers the Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Coulomb Type Electrostatic Chucks

Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type Electrostatic Chucks

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

300 mm Wafers

200 mm Wafers

Others

