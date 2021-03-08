Gas Generators Market Update 2018-Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis, and Forecast to 2022

GlobalData’s latest report “Gas Generators, Update 2018 – Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis, and Forecast to 2022”, offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global gas generators market. The report analyzes the current trend and future potential of gas generators market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa) and key countries (the US, Brazil, China, India, UK, Germany, Nigeria, South Africa) level.

The report analyzes the gas generators market in terms of value and volume, classified by various capacity segments for the period 2012-2022. The report provides insight into the drivers and restraints affecting the gas generators market, competitive landscape, end-user segment share, recent market deals, and top company profiles. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope

The report analyses the global gas generators market. Its scope includes –

– Analysis of the growth of gas generators market in global and regional level including Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

– The report provides gas generators market analysis for key countries including the US, Brazil, China, India, UK, Germany, Nigeria, South Africa.

– The report offers country level gas generators market value and volume by capacity segment, for the year 2012-2022

– Qualitative analysis of key market drivers and restraints, and analysis of their impacts on the gas generators market are discussed.

– The report provides competitive landscape at country level for the year 2017. It also covers key market share by end-user segment and key projects.

Reasons to buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to –

– Facilitate decision-making by analyzing market data on gas generators

– Develop strategies based on developments in the gas generators market

– Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the movements of the major competitors in the gas generators market

– Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategies, and prospects.

Companies Mentioned:

Caterpillar

GE Group

Wärtsilä

Cummins

Rolls-Royce Power System

MAN

Guascor/ Dresser-Rand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

APR Energy

Aggreko plc

Toshiba Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Siemens Ltd

and Perkins Engines Company Limited

Generac

Pramac

Scania

Perkins Engines Company Limited

Bergen

