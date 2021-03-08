Global Aero-engine Market 2019 Global Market, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

With the development of technology, the global average price of Aero-engine is in the decreasing trend, from 3.07 M M USD/Unit in 2011 to 2.91 M M USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Aero-engine is widely used in Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts. The most proportion of Aero-engine is Commercial Aircrafts, with 72% market share in 2015.

The worldwide market for Aero-engine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 37700 million US$ in 2024, from 26700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aero-engine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.