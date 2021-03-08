Global Automotive Backup Camera Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Automotive Backup Camera Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Automotive backup camera (also called a reversing camera or rear-view camera) is a special type of video camera that is produced specifically for the purpose of being attached to the rear of a vehicle to aid in backing up, and to alleviate the rear blind spot

The global Automotive Backup Camera market is valued at 2010 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Backup Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Backup Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

Denso

Magna International

Valeo

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rear-view

Side-view

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

