Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2019: By Demand, Trend, Key Players, Regions, Type & Application with Sales & Revenue Analysis & Consumption By 2024

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The EU takes the market share of 36% in 2017, followed by United States with 32%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 11% in Y2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market will register a 16.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4210 million by 2024, from US$ 1710 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Building Information Modeling (BIM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Building Information Modeling (BIM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2825420

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Autodesk, Inc (US)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)

Cadsoft Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

AVEVA Group (UK)

Aconex (Australia)

Beck Technology (US)

Inovaya (US)

Synchro (UK)

IES (UK)

Hongye Technology (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Glodon(China)

PKPM (China)

This study considers the Building Information Modeling (BIM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Architects

AEC engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Other

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2825420

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) by Players

4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Autodesk, Inc (US)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Offered

11.1.3 Autodesk, Inc (US) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Autodesk, Inc (US) News

11.2 Nemetschek AG (Germany)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Offered

11.2.3 Nemetschek AG (Germany) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Nemetschek AG (Germany) News

11.3 Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Offered

11.3.3 Bentley Systems, Inc (US) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Bentley Systems, Inc (US) News

11.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Offered

11.4.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd (US) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd (US) News

11.5 Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Offered

11.5.3 Dassault Systemes S.A. (France) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Dassault Systemes S.A. (France) News

11.6 RIB Software AG (Germany)

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Offered

11.6.3 RIB Software AG (Germany) Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 RIB Software AG (Germany) News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]