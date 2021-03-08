Global Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service Market 2019 by Product, Company, Region and Consumption, Applications, Types, Trends and Forecast 2024
Global Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024
Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases.
According to this study, over the next five years the Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 230 million by 2024, from US$ 230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2763776
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Carbon Credit Capital
Terrapass
Renewable Choice
3Degrees
NativeEnergy
GreenTrees
South Pole Group
Aera Group
Allcot Group
Carbon Clear
Forest Carbon
Bioassets
Biofílica
WayCarbon
CBEEX
Guangzhou Greenstone
This study considers the Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Industrial
Household
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
REDD Carbon Offset
Renewable Energy
Landfill Methane Projects
Others
Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2763776
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service by Players
4 Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Forecast
…
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Carbon Credit Capital
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Product Offered
11.1.3 Carbon Credit Capital Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Carbon Credit Capital News
11.2 Terrapass
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Product Offered
11.2.3 Terrapass Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Terrapass News
11.3 Renewable Choice
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Product Offered
11.3.3 Renewable Choice Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Renewable Choice News
11.4 3Degrees
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Product Offered
11.4.3 3Degrees Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 3Degrees News
11.5 NativeEnergy
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Product Offered
11.5.3 NativeEnergy Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 NativeEnergy News
11.6 GreenTrees
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Product Offered
11.6.3 GreenTrees Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 GreenTrees News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]