Global Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service Market 2019 by Product, Company, Region and Consumption, Applications, Types, Trends and Forecast 2024

Global Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases.

According to this study, over the next five years the Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 230 million by 2024, from US$ 230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Carbon Credit Capital

Terrapass

Renewable Choice

3Degrees

NativeEnergy

GreenTrees

South Pole Group

Aera Group

Allcot Group

Carbon Clear

Forest Carbon

Bioassets

Biofílica

WayCarbon

CBEEX

Guangzhou Greenstone

This study considers the Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Industrial

Household

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service by Players

4 Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Carbon Credit Capital

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Product Offered

11.1.3 Carbon Credit Capital Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Carbon Credit Capital News

11.2 Terrapass

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Terrapass Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Terrapass News

11.3 Renewable Choice

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Renewable Choice Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Renewable Choice News

11.4 3Degrees

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Product Offered

11.4.3 3Degrees Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 3Degrees News

11.5 NativeEnergy

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Product Offered

11.5.3 NativeEnergy Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 NativeEnergy News

11.6 GreenTrees

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Product Offered

11.6.3 GreenTrees Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 GreenTrees News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

