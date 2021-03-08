Global Case Packers Market Growth Rises By 2019-2024: Industry, Size, Demand, and Revenue

Case packers are machines used for a wide variety of packaging applications to fill cases with products. Various products in different sizes and shapes need to be packaged in larger quantities for easier and more efficient shipping to their destination. The packaging equipment can speed up the entire process of packing up cases with the products so that you can get them out of the warehouse at a much faster rate.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, some companies sell case packer. The main market players are Massman LLC,

Hartness International, Brenton, Bosch, Marchesini Group, Langen Group etc. The global production of case packer increased from 9498 Units in 2011 to 10329 Units in 2015. And it will still increase for a long time.

Case packer is widely used in many industry including food and beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, consumer products and other industry. Survey results showed that 39.21% of the case packer market is for food and beverage, 32.78% is for Chemical and 17.35% for consumer products in 2015.

EU, US and China are the main production and consumption region of case packer, and their products usually has better quality.

The revenue of case packer will still increase for next five years.

The worldwide market for Case Packers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 4320 million US$ in 2024, from 2950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Case Packers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application..

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Massman LLC

Hartness International

Brenton

Bosch

Marchesini Group

Langen Group

U-PACK

ADCO Manufacturing

YOUNGSUN

K N Packaging Solutions

Hamrick

ECONOCORP

CPS

BluePrint Automation (BPA)

Schneider

JLS Automation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Conventional case packers

Robotic case packers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Consumer product

Other

