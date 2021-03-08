Global Chocolate Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

Chocolate is a typically sweet, usually brown, food preparation of theobroma cacao seeds, roasted and ground, often flavored, as with vanilla. It is made in the form of a liquid, paste, or in a block, or used as a flavoring ingredient in other foods.

Chocolate industry in Switzerland is highly concentration. Plateau region is the dominate production area of chocolate in Switzerland, according for about 61.92% in 2015, followed by Jura region, with the production market share of 28.60%.

Leading players in chocolate industry are Barry Callebaut, Stella Bernrain, Lindt, Chocolat Frey, Chocolats Halba, Läderach, etc. Barry Callebaut is the largest manufacturer of chocolate, with the production market share of 19.67% in 2015. The top four manufacturers occupied about 43.19% of the total amount.

The global Chocolate market is valued at 1350 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Chocolate market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Chocolate in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Chocolate in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Chocolate market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Chocolate market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Barry Callebaut

Stella Bernrain

Lindt

Chocolat Frey

Chocolats Halba

Läderach

Felchlin

Pfister Chocolatier

Favarger

Camillebloch

Alprose

Gysi

Cailler (Nestle)

Villars

Mondelēz International

Maestrani Schweizer Schokoladen

Confiserie Sprüngli

Market size by Product

Dark Chocolate

Others

Market size by End User

Chocolate Bars

Flavoring Ingredient

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Chocolate market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Chocolate market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Chocolate companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Chocolate submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chocolate are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Chocolate market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Chocolate Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Chocolate Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Dark Chocolate

1.4.3 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Chocolate Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Chocolate Bars

1.5.3 Flavoring Ingredient

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Chocolate Market Size

2.1.1 Global Chocolate Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Chocolate Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Chocolate Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Chocolate Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Chocolate Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Barry Callebaut

11.1.1 Barry Callebaut Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Barry Callebaut Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Barry Callebaut Chocolate Products Offered

11.1.5 Barry Callebaut Recent Development

11.2 Stella Bernrain

11.2.1 Stella Bernrain Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Stella Bernrain Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Stella Bernrain Chocolate Products Offered

11.2.5 Stella Bernrain Recent Development

11.3 Lindt

11.3.1 Lindt Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Lindt Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Lindt Chocolate Products Offered

11.3.5 Lindt Recent Development

11.4 Chocolat Frey

11.4.1 Chocolat Frey Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Chocolat Frey Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Chocolat Frey Chocolate Products Offered

11.4.5 Chocolat Frey Recent Development

11.5 Chocolats Halba

11.5.1 Chocolats Halba Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Chocolats Halba Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Chocolats Halba Chocolate Products Offered

11.5.5 Chocolats Halba Recent Development

11.6 Läderach

11.6.1 Läderach Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Läderach Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Läderach Chocolate Products Offered

11.6.5 Läderach Recent Development

11.7 Felchlin

11.7.1 Felchlin Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Felchlin Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Felchlin Chocolate Products Offered

11.7.5 Felchlin Recent Development

11.8 Pfister Chocolatier

11.8.1 Pfister Chocolatier Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Pfister Chocolatier Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Pfister Chocolatier Chocolate Products Offered

11.8.5 Pfister Chocolatier Recent Development

11.9 Favarger

11.9.1 Favarger Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Favarger Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Favarger Chocolate Products Offered

11.9.5 Favarger Recent Development

11.10 Camillebloch

11.10.1 Camillebloch Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Camillebloch Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Camillebloch Chocolate Products Offered

11.10.5 Camillebloch Recent Development

11.11 Alprose

11.12 Gysi

11.13 Cailler (Nestle)

11.14 Villars

11.15 Mondelēz International

11.16 Maestrani Schweizer Schokoladen

11.17 Confiserie Sprüngli

