Global Cloud Infrastructure Testing Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2023

Cloud infrastructure testing involves testing of physical and virtual components like network, storage, virtualization and operating stytem. It ensures the security of data and performance of the application deployed on the cloud. Clients using cloud-based solutions are opting for testing services to avoid technical glitches that can hamper the performance of IT infrastructure. Technical glitches not only hamper the business performance of client firms but also reduce operational efficiency and incur cost to the firms.

Global Cloud Infrastructure Testing market is relatively concentrated; industry vendors are mostly in the USA and Europe. The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships, as well as rising funding. Among them, Compuware is the world leading player in the global Cloud Infrastructure Testing market with the market share of 20.147% in 2017, in terms of revenue.

In 2018, the global Cloud Infrastructure Testing market size was 1700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2840 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Infrastructure Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Compuware

Akamai

Spirent Communications

Ixia

Infosys

Huawei

Wipro

Insuper

Apica

Cloud Harmony

Core Cloud Inspect

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Server

Storage

Virtualization

Operating System

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Government

Hospitality

Education

Public Sector and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Infrastructure Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Infrastructure Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

