Global Construction Machinery Leasing Market 2019 By Demands, Status, Trends, Share, Revenue, Key-Players, Technology, Applications, Specifications, Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast 2024
A construction job mandates a large number of heavy machines. There are a number of advantages to lease the construction. Primarily, many contractors want to be able to stay on the cutting edge of technology. New tools are emerging all the time, and leasing equipment means that contractors can utilize the latest products available without taking on extravagant costs. When the lease is up, contractors can simply opt for the newest line of products available.
According to this study, over the next five years the Construction Machinery Leasing market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 102500 million by 2024, from US$ 63600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Construction Machinery Leasing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Construction Machinery Leasing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
United Rentals
Ashtead Group
Aktio Corp
Kanamoto
Hertz Equipment Rental
Loxam Group
Blueline Rent
Ahern Rentals
Nishio Rent
Aggreko
Maxim Crane Works
SCMC
This study considers the Construction Machinery Leasing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Earth Moving Equipment
Material Handling and Cranes
Road Building Equipment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Commercial
Individual
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Construction Machinery Leasing market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Construction Machinery Leasing market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Construction Machinery Leasing Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Construction Machinery Leasing by Players
4 Construction Machinery Leasing by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Construction Machinery Leasing Market Forecast
…
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 United Rentals
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.1.3 United Rentals Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 United Rentals News
11.2 Ashtead Group
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.2.3 Ashtead Group Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Ashtead Group News
11.3 Aktio Corp
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.3.3 Aktio Corp Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Aktio Corp News
11.4 Kanamoto
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.4.3 Kanamoto Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Kanamoto News
11.5 Hertz Equipment Rental
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.5.3 Hertz Equipment Rental Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Hertz Equipment Rental News
11.6 Loxam Group
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Construction Machinery Leasing Product Offered
11.6.3 Loxam Group Construction Machinery Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Loxam Group News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
