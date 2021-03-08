Global Drone Software Market 2019: By Demand, Sales, Production, Supply, Manufacturers, Consumption, Applications, Types, Trends and Forecast 2024
Drone software is getting robust, y’all. In fact, in a recent project where engineers planted, tended, and harvested the first crop ever with robots (i.e., no human hand directly touched any part of the process), the software used for all of the robotics—the tractors and other machines needed—was repurposed from drone software. Drone Software is mainly used for three applications: Construction, Agriculture, Mining and Others. And Construction was the most widely used area which took up about 37.76% of the global total in 2017. and, in the further, Construction application will occupy more share.
According to this study, over the next five years the Drone Software market will register a 38.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2730 million by 2024, from US$ 390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Drone Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Drone Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Airware, Inc.
3D Robotics
Dreamhammer Inc.
Drone Volt
Dronedeploy Inc.
7ESRI
Pix4D
Precisionhawk Inc.
Sensefly Ltd.
Skyward Io
Delta Drone
AeroVironment
VIATechnik
This study considers the Drone Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Open Source
Closed Source
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Construction
Agriculture
Mining
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Drone Software market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Drone Software market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
