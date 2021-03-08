Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market 2019 by Size, Demand, Industry Trends, Advancement in Manufacture to Boost Growth till 2024
Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024
Electric Power System Analysis Software include electric power generation, distribution, transmission, trading and sales, protection etc. Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. The international players like taking acquire of other companies, usually related to or can expand with her business. Their market in this industry can ranges from distribution or/and transmission to power or grid product manufacturing. In other words, the big players in this industry now put more effort on the electric power system analysis software chain, such as ABB and Siemens.
According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Power System Analysis Software market will register a 11.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3150 million by 2024, from US$ 1630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electric Power System Analysis Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electric Power System Analysis Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
ETAP/Operation Technology
Eaton Corporation
ABB
Siemens
DIgSILENT
General Electric
Schneider Electric
Energy Exemplar
Power Cost Inc
PowerWorld
Neplan AG
Atos SE
Artelys SA
PSI AG
OATI
Allegro
Unicorn Systems
Electricity Coordinating Center
Open Systems International
Nexant
Electrocon International
Poyry
This study considers the Electric Power System Analysis Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
On-premise
Cloud-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Electric Power Distribution
Electric Power Transmission
Electric Power Trading
Electric Power Generation
Other
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Electric Power System Analysis Software market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Electric Power System Analysis Software market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
