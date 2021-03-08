Global Enterprise Search Market 2019 Growth by Top Key Players, Impressive CAGR, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Enterprise Search Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

The increasing demand for time-saving data search solutions is expected to be the key growth factor for the enterprise search market. The increasing data volumes sourced from different gateways in the Search Appliances has created a need for managing it. Enterprise search solutions help in organizing and managing this data, due to which these solutions have found a large adoption in the Search Appliances. Enterprise search solutions enable the availability of required data or information to the user from a pool of databases, emails, intranet, data management systems, and so on. It saves the operation time and money for the enterprise by efficiently managing information and searching for required information without any hassles. Additionally, it offers a security layer by allowing only authorized personnel to access information.

North America emerged as a market leader in terms of market revenue and accounted for over 35% of the global enterprise search market in 2015. Technological advancements along with the presence of the key market players have contributed to the regional market growth.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Search market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM Corp

SAP AG

Dassault Systemes

Oracle

Microsoft

Google

Coveo Corp

Marklogic Inc

Concept Searching Limited

Lucid Work

Perceptive Software Inc

X1 Technologies

HP Autonomy

Attivio Inc

Expert System Inc

This study considers the Enterprise Search value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Local Installations

Hosted Versions

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Government

Banking & Financial Services

Media

Manufacturing

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Enterprise Search market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Enterprise Search market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

