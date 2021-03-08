Global Enterprise Video Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Type, Application and Forecast 2024
We defines an enterprise video platform as a complete end-to-end solution that enables enterprises to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect and publish both live and on-demand video for internal use, as well as end-to-end platforms that fully-managed video webcasting service offerings, lecture capture solutions used by educational institutions, or solutions employed by the media and entertainment industry. By definition, we do not include the use of video by marketing departments for B2C communications.
According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Video market will register a 13.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7920 million by 2024, from US$ 3680 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Video business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Video market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Cisco Systems
Polycom
Huawei
ZTE
Brightcove
Ooyala
Haivision
Kaltura
Avaya
ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)
Vbrick
IBM Cloud Video
Sonic Foundry
Arkena
Kollective
Qumu
Wistia
Vidyo
Agile Content
Vidizmo
MediaPlatform
Viocorp
This study considers the Enterprise Video value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Enterprise Video Platform
Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Corporate
Government
Education
Media & Entertainment
Other
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Enterprise Video market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Enterprise Video market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Enterprise Video Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Enterprise Video by Players
4 Enterprise Video by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Enterprise Video Market Forecast
…
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Cisco Systems
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Enterprise Video Product Offered
11.1.3 Cisco Systems Enterprise Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Cisco Systems News
11.2 Polycom
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Enterprise Video Product Offered
11.2.3 Polycom Enterprise Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Polycom News
11.3 Huawei
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Enterprise Video Product Offered
11.3.3 Huawei Enterprise Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Huawei News
11.4 ZTE
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Enterprise Video Product Offered
11.4.3 ZTE Enterprise Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 ZTE News
11.5 Brightcove
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Enterprise Video Product Offered
11.5.3 Brightcove Enterprise Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Brightcove News
11.6 Ooyala
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Enterprise Video Product Offered
11.6.3 Ooyala Enterprise Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Ooyala News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
