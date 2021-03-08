Global Fantasy Sports Industry Continues Explosive Growth by 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Fantasy Sports Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Fantasy Sports Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (FanDuel, DraftKings, Yahoo, ESPN, CBS, NFL Fantasy, Fox Sports Fantasy Football, MyFantasyLeague, Bovada, Sportech, Fantrax, StarsDraft, Fantasy Feud, Ballr,)

Fantasy sport is a type of online game where participants assemble imaginary or virtual teams of real players of a professional sport. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players’ players in actual games. This performance is converted into points that are compiled and totaled according to a roster selected by each fantasy team’s manager. These point systems can be simple enough to be manually calculated by a “league commissioner” who coordinates and manages the overall league, or points can be compiled and calculated using computers tracking actual results of the professional sport. In fantasy sports, team owners draft, trade and cut (drop) players, analogously to real sports.

Scope of the Global Fantasy Sports Market Report

This report studies the Fantasy Sports market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Fantasy Sports market by product type and applications/end industries.

America is the largest production of Fantasy Sports, the revenue market share over 58% in 2017, the second largest area in the world is Europe, and revenue market is about 14% in 2017.

The global Fantasy Sports market is valued at 13900 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 26400 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Fantasy Sports.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Fantasy Sports Market Segment by Manufacturers

FanDuel

DraftKings

Yahoo

ESPN

CBS

NFL Fantasy

Fox Sports Fantasy Football

MyFantasyLeague

Bovada

Sportech

Fantrax

StarsDraft

Fantasy Feud

Ballr

Global Fantasy Sports Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Fantasy Sports Market Segment by Type

Fantasy Football

Fantasy Hocky

Fantasy Baseball

Fantasy Soccer

Fantasy Basketball

Fantasy Car Racing

Others

Global Fantasy Sports Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual Competition

Team Competition

