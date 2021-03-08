Global Food Service Equipment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Food service equipment is a series of equipment used in Restaurants, Hotels, Pubs, Homes and other places for food service, such as food and drink preparation, cooking, heating and holding, and dishwashers, storage and handing equipment are also covered in this report.

Food service equipment marketing channels can be divided into two forms: 1) Corporation direct distribution channels, namely, the food service equipment manufacturers directly supply food service equipment to the downstream industry companies. 2) Enterprises indirect distribution channels.

The worldwide market for Food Service Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.1% over the next five years, will reach 44200 million US$ in 2024, from 12700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Food Service Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Haier

Electrolux

Hoshizaki

Illinois Tool Works

Ali

Welbilt

Dover

Middleby

Rational

Standex International

Fujimak

The Vollrath Company

Duke Manufacturing

Alto-Shaam

Boelter

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Food Preparation Equipment

Drink Preparation Equipment

Cooking Equipment

Heating And Holding Equipment

Restaurants

Hotels

Pubs

Household

Catering

Institutional

Chapter 1, to describe Food Service Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Food Service Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Food Service Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Food Service Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Food Service Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Food Service Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

