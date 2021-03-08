Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market 2019-2024

Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) is a geophysical method that uses radar pulses to image the subsurface. This nondestructive method uses electromagnetic radiation in the microwave band (UHF/VHF frequencies) of the radio spectrum, and detects the reflected signals from subsurface structures. GPR can have applications in a variety of media, including rock, soil, ice, fresh water, pavements and structures. In the right conditions, practitioners can use GPR to detect subsurface objects, changes in material properties, and voids and cracks.

Scope of the Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market Report

This report focuses on the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) is a technology-intensive industry. There are many barriers for entering into this industry, like brand loyalty, value chain barrier, etc. New entrants face the difficulty of establishing a distribution network, cultivating relationships with quality supplier and other problems associated with creating a network. It may take several years to fully establish a chain of supplier and distributors.

At present, in developed countries, the GPR industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese GPR production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

This industry is relative concentration in the world, and high-end products mainly come from Europe and United States.

The worldwide market for Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.0% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market Segment by Manufacturers

GSSI

MALA

IDS GeoRadar

GEOTECH

SSI

US Radar

Utsi Electronics

Chemring Group

Radiodetection

Japan Radio Co

ChinaGPR

Kedian Reed

Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market Segment by Type

Handheld Ground Penetrating Radar

Cart Based Ground Penetrating Radar

Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transport and Road Inspection

Municipal Inspection

Disaster Inspection

Archeology

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

