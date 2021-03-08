Global Image Editing Software Market 2019-2024: By Development Trends, Business Growth Strategies, Latest Trends and Heavy Investments by Top Companies

Global Image Editing Software Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Image editing encompasses the processes of altering images, whether they are digital photographes, traditional photochemical photographs, or illustrations. Traditional analog image editing is known as photo retouching, using tools such as an airbrush to modify photographs, or editing illustrations with any traditional art medium. Image editing software, which can be broadly grouped into vector graphics editors, raster graphics editors, and 3D modelers, are the primary tools with which a user may manipulate, enhance, and transform images. Many image editing programs are also used to render or create computer art from scratch.

According to this study, over the next five years the Image Editing Software market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1030 million by 2024, from US$ 740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Image Editing Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Image Editing Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Adobe

Serif

PhaseOne

Cyberlink

MacPhun

ON1

Corel

DxO Optics

ACDSee Ultimate

Zoner

Magix

This study considers the Image Editing Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

RAW Editing Software

Non-RAW Editing Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Entry

Enthusiast

Professional

Individual

School

Commercial

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Image Editing Software market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Image Editing Software market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Image Editing Software Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Image Editing Software by Players

4 Image Editing Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Image Editing Software Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Adobe

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Adobe Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Adobe News

11.2 Serif

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Serif Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Serif News

11.3 PhaseOne

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered

11.3.3 PhaseOne Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 PhaseOne News

11.4 Cyberlink

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Cyberlink Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Cyberlink News

11.5 MacPhun

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered

11.5.3 MacPhun Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 MacPhun News

11.6 ON1

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered

11.6.3 ON1 Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 ON1 News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

