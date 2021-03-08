Global IoT Platforms Market 2019 Size, Industry Trends, Demand Growth, Business Opportunity, Top Brands Analysis and Regional Outlook till 2024

Global IoT Platforms Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

An IoT platform means cloud-based and on premise software packages and related services that enable and support sophisticated IoT services. Speak specifically, An IoT platform combines several software functions into one solution to enable companies to develop and deploy Internet of Things solutions faster, better and cheaper.

According to this study, over the next five years the IoT Platforms market will register a 28.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6110 million by 2024, from US$ 1340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IoT Platforms business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT Platforms market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2746038

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

PTC (ThingWorx)

Cisco (Jasper)

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Intel

SAP

Oracle

Amazon

Telit

General Electric

Gemalto

Zebra Technologies

AT&T

Xively (LogMeIn)

Aeris

Exosite

Particle

Ayla Networks

relayr

Bosch Software Innovations

Teezle

This study considers the IoT Platforms value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Consumer IoT

Business IoT

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2746038

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global IoT Platforms market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the IoT Platforms market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global IoT Platforms Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global IoT Platforms by Players

4 IoT Platforms by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global IoT Platforms Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 PTC (ThingWorx)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.1.3 PTC (ThingWorx) IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 PTC (ThingWorx) News

11.2 Cisco (Jasper)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.2.3 Cisco (Jasper) IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cisco (Jasper) News

11.3 Microsoft

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.3.3 Microsoft IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Microsoft News

11.4 Google

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.4.3 Google IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Google News

11.5 IBM

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.5.3 IBM IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 IBM News

11.6 Intel

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.6.3 Intel IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Intel News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]