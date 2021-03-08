Global IoT Platforms Market 2019 Size, Industry Trends, Demand Growth, Business Opportunity, Top Brands Analysis and Regional Outlook till 2024
Global IoT Platforms Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024
An IoT platform means cloud-based and on premise software packages and related services that enable and support sophisticated IoT services. Speak specifically, An IoT platform combines several software functions into one solution to enable companies to develop and deploy Internet of Things solutions faster, better and cheaper.
According to this study, over the next five years the IoT Platforms market will register a 28.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6110 million by 2024, from US$ 1340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IoT Platforms business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT Platforms market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
PTC (ThingWorx)
Cisco (Jasper)
Microsoft
IBM
Intel
SAP
Oracle
Amazon
Telit
General Electric
Gemalto
Zebra Technologies
AT&T
Xively (LogMeIn)
Aeris
Exosite
Particle
Ayla Networks
relayr
Bosch Software Innovations
Teezle
This study considers the IoT Platforms value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Consumer IoT
Business IoT
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Home Automation
Wearable Technology
Smart City
Industrial Automation
Connected Transportation
Healthcare
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global IoT Platforms market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the IoT Platforms market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
