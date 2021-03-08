Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market 2019 By Various Service, Key-Players, Types, Application, Demand, Industry Growth & Forecast till 2024

Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Juvenile Life Insurance is permanent Life Insurance that insures the life of a child (generally under age 18). It is a financial planning tool that provides a tax advantaged savings vehicle with potential for a lifetime of benefits. Juvenile Life Insurance, or child Life Insurance, is usually purchased to protect a family against the sudden and unexpected costs of a funeral and burial with much lower face values. Should the juvenile survive to their college years it can then take on the form of a financial planning tool.

According to this study, over the next five years the Juvenile Life Insurance market will register a 16.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 88500 million by 2024, from US$ 36100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Juvenile Life Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Juvenile Life Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Allianz

Assicurazioni Generali

China Life Insurance

MetLife

PingAn

AXA

Sumitomo Life Insurance

Aegon

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

CPIC

Aviva

Munich Re Group

Zurich Financial Services

Nippon Life Insurance

Gerber Life Insurance

AIG

This study considers the Juvenile Life Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

<10 Years Old

10~18 Years Old

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

School

Home Use

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Juvenile Life Insurance market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Juvenile Life Insurance market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Juvenile Life Insurance by Players

4 Juvenile Life Insurance by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Allianz

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Juvenile Life Insurance Product Offered

11.1.3 Allianz Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Allianz News

11.2 Assicurazioni Generali

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Juvenile Life Insurance Product Offered

11.2.3 Assicurazioni Generali Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Assicurazioni Generali News

11.3 China Life Insurance

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Juvenile Life Insurance Product Offered

11.3.3 China Life Insurance Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 China Life Insurance News

11.4 MetLife

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Juvenile Life Insurance Product Offered

11.4.3 MetLife Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 MetLife News

11.5 PingAn

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Juvenile Life Insurance Product Offered

11.5.3 PingAn Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 PingAn News

11.6 AXA

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Juvenile Life Insurance Product Offered

11.6.3 AXA Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 AXA News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

