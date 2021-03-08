Global Methanol Industry Outlook to 2023-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Global methanol capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 140 mtpa in 2018 to more than 260 mtpa by 2023. More than 85 planned and announced methanol plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and the Middle East over the next five years. NW Innovation Works Inc, China Petrochemical Corp and IGP Methanol LLC are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope:

– Global methanol capacity outlook by region

— Global methanol capacity outlook by country

— Methanol planned and announced plants details

— Global methanol capacity by feedstock

— Capacity share of the major methanol producers globally

— Global methanol capital expenditure outlook by region

— Global methanol capital expenditure outlook by country.

Reasons to buy:

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned methanol plants globally

— Understand regional methanol supply scenario

— Identify opportunities in the global methanol industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

— Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of methanol capacity data.

Key Points from TOC:

2. Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Methanol Industry, Key Data

2.2. Global Methanol Industry, Methanol Capacity by Top 5 Countries, 2013–2023

2.3. Global Methanol Industry, Methanol Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Top 5 Countries, 2013–2018

2.4. Major Global Methanol Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Plants

2.5. Global Methanol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

2.6. Global Methanol Capacity Contribution by Region

2.7. Key Companies by Methanol Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018

2.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Methanol Industry

2.9. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Methanol Industry

2.10. Capacity Contributions to Global Methanol Industry by Feedstock

2.11. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

2.13. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Companies

2.14. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.15. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

3. Global Planned and Announced Methanol Plants

4. Africa Methanol Industry

4.1. Africa Methanol Industry, Key Data

4.2. Africa Methanol Industry, Methanol Capacity by Countries, 2013–2023

4.3. Africa Methanol Industry, Methanol Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013–2018

4.4. Africa Methanol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

4.5. Africa Methanol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

4.6. Africa Methanol Industry, Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants

4.7. Africa Methanol Industry, Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country

4.8. Methanol Industry in Egypt

4.9. Methanol Industry in South Africa

4.10. Methanol Industry in Nigeria

4.11. Methanol Industry in Algeria

4.12. Methanol Industry in Equatorial Guinea

4.13. Methanol Industry in Libya

4.14. Methanol Industry in Ghana

5. Asia Methanol Industry

6. Europe Methanol Industry

7. Former Soviet Union Methanol Industry

8. Middle East Methanol Industry

9. North America Methanol Industry

10. South America Methanol Industry

11. Oceania Methanol Industry

12. Caribbean Methanol Industry

13. Appendix

