Global Multi-access Laser Micromachining Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Laser micromachining encompasses many processes including laser cutting, laser drilling, laser ablation, laser scribing, laser texturing as well as advanced laser machining processes.

Multi-access Laser Micromachining provides maximum micromachining flexibility by supporting up to two or more laser types in a single workstation.

In the Multi-access Laser Micromachining System, lasers can be selected to be optimized for both tasks, with the shared workstation elements of part positioning, control and automation delivering highly precise machining of a vast array of materials.

Scope of the Report:

The global Multi-access Laser Micromachining industry mainly concentrates in Europe and the USA. In the coming five years, China will be another production region. The global leading players in this market are 3D-Micromac AG, M-SOLV, Lasea, IPG Photonics Corporation, ESI and 4JET microtech GmbH and Co. KG, which total production value is $40.70 million, accounts for 88.54% of total production value in 2015.

Currently, the manufacturing technology of Multi-access Laser Micromachining is still in its starting stage. The consumer regions of Multi-access Laser Micromachining are the USA, Europe, China, Asia and other region. The Multi-access Laser Micromachining commonly have multiple applications: drilling, marking, cutting, welding, shaping and others.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the Multi-access Laser Micromachining market growth is the limitation of downstream market. Multi-access Laser Micromachining have many alternative products. In many application regions, the work process and materials are simple, and the downstream market will more likely choose a simple alternative products, which is cheaper

The worldwide market for Multi-access Laser Micromachining is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 66 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Multi-access Laser Micromachining in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

3D-Micromac AG

M-SOLV

Lasea

IPG Photonics Corporation

Electro Scientific Industries

4JET microtech GmbH

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CO2 Laser Micromachining

IR Laser Micromachining

Green Laser Micromachining

UV Laser Micromachining

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Electronic Industry

Hospitals

R and D Centers

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Multi-access Laser Micromachiningproduct scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Multi-access Laser Micromachining, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Multi-access Laser Micromachining in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Multi-access Laser Micromachining competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Multi-access Laser Micromachining breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Multi-access Laser Micromachining market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Multi-access Laser Micromachining sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

