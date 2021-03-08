Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
In 2018, the global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cepheid
Koninklijke Philips N.V
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Qiagen
Novartis AG
Abbott
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Opko Health
Myriad Genetics
Agilent Technologies
GE Healthcare
PerkinElmer
Genomic Health
Illumina
Hologic
Almac Group
Janssen Global Services
Sysmex Corporation
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3911427-global-next-generation-cancer-diagnostics-market-size-status
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Next Generation Sequencing
qPCR & Multiplexing
DNA Microarrays
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3911427-global-next-generation-cancer-diagnostics-market-size-status
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Next Generation Sequencing
1.4.3 qPCR & Multiplexing
1.4.4 DNA Microarrays
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Clinics
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size
2.2 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cepheid
12.1.1 Cepheid Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Introduction
12.1.4 Cepheid Revenue in Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cepheid Recent Development
12.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V
12.2.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Introduction
12.2.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V Revenue in Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V Recent Development
12.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
12.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Introduction
12.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Revenue in Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Recent Development
12.4 Qiagen
12.4.1 Qiagen Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Introduction
12.4.4 Qiagen Revenue in Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Qiagen Recent Development
12.5 Novartis AG
12.5.1 Novartis AG Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Introduction
12.5.4 Novartis AG Revenue in Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Novartis AG Recent Development
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)